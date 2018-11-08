U.S. ambassador expects 'frank' exchanges in China dialogue on Friday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador Terry Edward Branstad (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at the Great Hall of the People on September 30, 2017 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to China said that a “frank” exchange of views could be expected in top-level diplomatic and security talks with China on Friday, including on issues such as human rights and the South China Sea.

Terry Branstad told reporters the United States would seek progress on priority issues, including North Korea, and that there would also be discussions on strategic security and “how we can work together to avoid mistakes or accidents that can happen in the military arena.”