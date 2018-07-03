U.S. government asks FCC to deny China Mobile's telecom services license request

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recommended on Monday that the Federal Communications Commission deny China Mobile Ltd’s application to offer telecommunications services from within the United States on national security grounds.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of China Mobile is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

“After significant engagement with China Mobile, concerns about increased risks to U.S. law enforcement and national security interests were unable to be resolved,” NTIA said in a statement.