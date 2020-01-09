World News
January 8, 2020 / 3:35 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

U.S. lawmakers predict passage of bill backing China's Uighurs

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic members of the U.S. Congress predicted on Wednesday that the House of Representatives and Senate would agree on a compromise version of legislation requiring a tougher Trump administration response to China’s crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority.

Democratic Representative Jim McGovern and Republican Senator Marco Rubio said negotiators were working on a version of the legislation they hoped would pass the House, receive unanimous approval in the Senate and be signed into law by President Donald Trump, a month after a version of the measure passed the Democratic-led House but failed to come up for a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Rubio and McGovern were asked about the bill at a news conference to release an annual report on human rights in China.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bernadette Baum

