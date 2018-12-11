Politics
U.S. lawmakers propose bill to ban sales to Chinese sanctions violators

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) waves after addressing the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers proposed a bill on Tuesday that would direct the president to ban the sale of U.S. products to Chinese telecommunications companies that violate U.S. export or sanctions laws.

The bill proposed by the congressmen - Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican, and Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona - would require that an affected company establish “a pattern of compliance” for the ban to be lifted, according to a news release.

