China says bomb, death threats made against its Washington embassy

(Reuters) - Bomb and death threats have been made against the Chinese embassy in Washington, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday, blaming the U.S. government.

“As a result of smears & hatred fanned up by the #US gov, the Chinese embassy has received #bomb & #DeathThreats,” she posted on Twitter after the United States told China to close its consulate in Houston amid widespread accusations Chinese officials have been involved in spying. [nL3N2ET1XV]