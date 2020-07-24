World News
July 24, 2020 / 12:41 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Senior China diplomat says Sino-U.S. tensions caused entirely by U.S.

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic following their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, February 26, 2020. Roman Pilipey/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that current tensions in Sino-U.S. relations were entirely caused by the United States.

China still hoped to achieve win-win cooperation with mutual respect with the United States, said Wang, who is also foreign minister, speaking as he held a video conversation with his German counterpart.

Beijing ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a U.S. demand this week that China close its Houston consulate, as relations between the world’s two largest economies deteriorate.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Colin Qian; Editing by Alex Richardson

