U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during a joint news conference with Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado (not pictured) at the Presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke “irresponsibly” in remarks he made criticizing Chinese economic cooperation during a visit to Costa Rica.

The Chinese embassy in Costa Rica said Pompeo’s comments that Chinese cooperation produces debt dependency and erosion of sovereignty were “arbitrary and without grounds.”