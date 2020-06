FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Monday it would resume flights between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong on June 25, the first U.S. airline to re-connect the United States and China after flights were suspended in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flights will operate twice a week in June and from July, once a week from Seattle and Detroit, Delta said. (bit.ly/2YqmLCR)