Border dispute should not dominate China, India ties: Chinese envoy to U.S.

China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai responds to reporters questions during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A border dispute between India and China - which turned deadly in June when troops of the two sides clashed - should not dominate relations between the nuclear-armed Asian powers, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.

“I don’t think this issue should dominate in relations between China and India, and I don’t think this is the view of our Indian friends,” Ambassador Cui Tiankai said in an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum.