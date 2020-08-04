World News
August 4, 2020 / 9:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Border dispute should not dominate China, India ties: Chinese envoy to U.S.

1 Min Read

China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai responds to reporters questions during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A border dispute between India and China - which turned deadly in June when troops of the two sides clashed - should not dominate relations between the nuclear-armed Asian powers, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.

“I don’t think this issue should dominate in relations between China and India, and I don’t think this is the view of our Indian friends,” Ambassador Cui Tiankai said in an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below