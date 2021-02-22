Chinese ambassador to U.S. says the two countries must define policy boundaries

FILE PHOTO: China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai responds to reporters questions during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States must clearly define their policy boundaries and have an accurate understanding of each other’s strategic intentions, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Monday.

Cui, who made the comments during a forum in Beijing, said matters such as Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet are red line issues for Beijing.