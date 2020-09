FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will make “legitimate responses” according to the situation to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese diplomats, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily briefing on Thursday.

The United States said on Wednesday it would require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting U.S. university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside mission grounds.