FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it urges the United States to withdraw new meeting restrictions imposed against Chinese diplomats.

Chinese diplomats in the United States are now required to give advanced notice of any plans to meet with U.S. state, local and municipal officials, senior State Department officials said on Wednesday.