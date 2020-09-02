U.S. to require approvals on work of Chinese diplomats in America

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will now require senior Chinese diplomats in the country to receive approvals from the State Department before visiting U.S. university campuses and holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside the mission grounds, the Department said on Wednesday.

Washington cast the new moves as a response to what it said was Beijing’s restrictions on American diplomats based in China. In a statement, the agency also said it was going to take action to help ensure all Chinese embassy and consular social media accounts were ‘properly identified.’