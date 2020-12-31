China tells U.S. politicians to stop using Xinjiang to interfere in its affairs

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday urged U.S. politicians to stop using issues in its Xinjiang region to interfere in its affairs, after the United States demanded the release of a Uighur doctor.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments at a regular news conference in Beijing.

The doctor’s family said she was sentenced to 20 years’ jail in China because of her family members’ human rights activism in the United States.