U.S. officials to announce China-related enforcement on Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will make an enforcement announcement relating to China at 4:30 p.m. EST on Monday, an official told Reuters.
The Justice Department web page where the announcement will be shown live said that Whitaker would join others “to announce national security related criminal charges.”
