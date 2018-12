FILE PHOTO: Dec 8, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; President Donald Trump participates in a coin toss ceremony before the 119th Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will condemn China over hacking and economic espionage, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials, and will take action against the Asian nation using sanctions and indictments.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.