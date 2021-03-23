China summons EU envoy to protest against Xinjiang sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the European Union’s ambassador, Nicolas Chapuis, to make a “solemn protest” against sanctions the bloc imposed on Chinese officials over human rights abuses in far western Xinjiang.

In a statement the ministry said Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Chapuis the EU should recognise the seriousness of its error and correct it to prevent further damage to ties with China.