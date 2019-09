German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the trade conflict between the United States and China was hitting Germany, which has traditionally relied on exports to propel its economy.

“We have international uncertainty due to the U.S.-China trade conflict and that is of course having an impact on an export nation like Germany,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.