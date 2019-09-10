German finance minister: Agreement in U.S.-China trade dispute urgently needed

FILE PHOTO: German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz looks on during the "Open Door Day" of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Berlin, Germany, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that companies around the world were waiting for a sign of improvement in the tariff dispute between the United States and China, adding a solution to the dispute was needed quickly.

“Everywhere in the world companies are waiting to finally get a positive signal that things are moving in another direction again so they can finally invest,” Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“It is urgently necessary for the U.S. and China to reach an agreement in the trade dispute,” he added.