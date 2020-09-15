U.S. to announce on Wednesday charges in computer intrusion campaigns related to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is poised to announce “charges and arrests related to a computer intrusion campaign tied to the Chinese government,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich and other officials will take part in a news conference at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Wednesday to make the announcement, the statement said.

No other details were given.

White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said last month that Chinese government-linked hackers have been targeting U.S. election infrastructure ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

China has consistently denied U.S. government claims that it hacks U.S. companies, politicians or government agencies.