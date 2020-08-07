U.S. blacklists Hong Kong leader Lam, other officials

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese and Hong Kong officials, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website.

Tensions between the United States and China have been increasing daily. China’s foreign ministry said on Friday it firmly opposes executive orders that Trump announced this week to ban U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of the WeChat and TikTok apps.