U.S. announces sanctions on four Chinese nationals over Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said it was imposing sanctions on four more Chinese individuals related to actions over Hong Kong.

The U.S. Treasury website named the individuals as Deng Zhonghua, Edwina Lau, Li Jiangzhou and Li Kwai-wah.

Earlier, sources familiar with the matter said the United States would announce sanctions on four people over their alleged involvement in crushing dissent in Hong Kong.