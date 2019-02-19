Germany's Altmaier: Cannot confirm report on government decision on Huawei

The logo of Huawei Technologies is pictured atop the German headquarters of the Chinese telecommunications giant in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday he could not confirm a newspaper report saying Berlin was leaning toward letting China’s Huawei participate in building the nation’s high-speed internet infrastructure.

“I explicitly cannot confirm this report, because we are still in the process of discussing this with other ministries,” Altmaier said when asked to comment on a Wall Street Journal report.

A government source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Germany’s government would probably not take a quick decision on whether to admit Huawei to the construction of the country’s next-generation mobile infrastructure.