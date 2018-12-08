Canadian court bail hearing for Huawei CFO adjourned until Monday

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (L), who was arrested on an extradition warrant, appears at her B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing in a drawing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jane Wolsak MANDATORY CREDIT. NO ARCHIVES. NO RESALES.

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A bail hearing for the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd was adjourned until Monday, after

she appeared in a court in Vancouver following her arrest in Canada at the behest of the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, 46, who is also the daughter of the Huawei founder, was arrested as part of a U.S. investigation on Dec. 1 as she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

During Friday’s five-hour long hearing, she faced U.S. accusations that she covered up her company’s links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite U.S. sanctions, a Canadian prosecutor said.