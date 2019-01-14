China says detained former Canadian diplomat not entitled to diplomatic immunity

FILE PHOTO: Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, gestures at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, being held in China on suspicion of endangering national security, is not entitled to diplomatic immunity, the Asian nation’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Kovrig was one of two Canadians detained in China days after the Dec. 1 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co [HWT.UL], in Vancouver, at the request of the United States.