China's Huawei appoints chairman as acting CFO after executive's arrest

Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua speaks at the first Smart China Expo in Chongqing, China August 23, 2018. Chen Chao/CNS via REUTERS/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies has appointed Chairman Liang Hua as acting chief financial officer (CFO) following the arrest in Canada of its CFO, who faces extradition to the United States, staff briefed on an internal memo told Reuters.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was detained in Canada on Saturday at the request of U.S. authorities.