China's Huawei appoints chairman as acting CFO after executive's arrest

A man walks into the offices of telecommunications company Huawei in Auckland, New Zealand, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies has appointed Chairman Liang Hua as acting chief financial officer (CFO) following the arrest in Canada of its CFO, who faces extradition to the United States, staff briefed on an internal memo told Reuters.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was detained in Canada on Saturday at the request of U.S. authorities.