China embassy says resolutely opposes arrest of Huawei CFO in Canada

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s embassy in Canada said that it resolutely opposes the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, global chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications network equipment Huawei and has made solemn representations to Canada and the United States.

The embassy said in a statement on its website that it demanded her immediate release.

Meng was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 and is facing extradition to the United States, Canada’s Department of Justice said on Wednesday. Her arrest is related to violations of U.S. sanctions, a person familiar with the matter said. Reuters was unable to determine the precise nature of the violations.

A court hearing has been set for Friday, a Canadian Justice Department spokesman said.

Meng is one of the vice chairs on the Chinese technology company’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei.