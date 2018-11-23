China hopes countries can provide fair environment for Chinese firms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Asked for comment on a Wall Street Journal report regarding China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], a foreign ministry spokesman on Friday said China hoped the relevant countries could provide a fair environment for its companies.

Citing unnamed sources, the paper on Thursday said the U.S. government was trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in allied countries, including Germany, Italy and Japan, to avoid telecommunications equipment from Huawei.

The spokesman, Geng Shuang, told a daily news conference in Beijing, the Chinese capital, that he was not aware of any specific media report.