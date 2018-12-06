China says Canada, U.S. have not explained Huawei executive's arrest

A Huawei sign is seen at its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that Canada and the United States had yet to clarify their reason for arresting the daughter of Chinese tech giant Huawei’s founder, in an incident that has dealt a blow to hopes of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The shock arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who is also Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer, is riling authorities in Beijing and raises fresh doubts over a 90-day truce on trade struck between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the day she was detained.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the statement at a regular news briefing, adding that the Chinese consulate in Canada had been providing assistance to Meng.