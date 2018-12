FILE PHOTO - Visitors walk past Huawei's booth during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it was seriously concerned over reports that Japan plans to ban government purchases of equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.