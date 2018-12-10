Japan
Japan's top three telcos to exclude Huawei, ZTE network equipment: Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s big three telecoms operators plan to exclude network equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] and ZTE Corp (0763.HK) (000063.SZ), Kyodo News reported on Monday.

The exclusion applies to current equipment and next-generation 5G equipment, Kyodo reported without citing sources.

Representatives of the three telcos, NTT Docomo (9437.T), KDDI Corp (9433.T) and SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), were not immediately available to comment.

Japan plans to ban government purchases of equipment Huawei and ZTE to beef up its defenses against intelligence leaks and cyber attacks, sources told Reuters last week.

Reporting by Sam Nussey and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

