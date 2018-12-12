Business News
December 12, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

China welcomes any effort to move Huawei case toward resolution

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang answers questions about a major bus accident in North Korea, during a news conference in Beijing, China April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a top executive with Chinese tech giant Huawei, was a mistake from the start, and welcomed any efforts to move the case toward a correct resolution.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular press briefing after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would intervene with the U.S. Justice Department in the case if it would help secure a trade deal with China.

Meng was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver at Washington’s request, and was granted bail by a Canadian court on Tuesday while she awaits proceedings on whether she will be extradited to the United States.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.