Canadian businessman Michael Spavor arrives next to the former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (not pictured) after a trip to North Korea, at Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing, China January 13, 2014. Picture taken January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian diplomats were granted consular access on Sunday to the second of two men detained by China over the past week, the foreign ministry announced in a statement that gave few details.

Canadian Ambassador John McCallum met Michael Spavor, the statement said. Spavor and Michael Kovrig were both picked up after Canada arrested a senior Chinese executive on a U.S. extradition request.