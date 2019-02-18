Business News
February 18, 2019 / 10:51 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Huawei founder says Huawei CFO arrest was politically motivated: BBC

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters December 6, 2018. Huawei/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei told the BBC on Monday that the arrest of his daughter, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, was politically motivated.

“Firstly, I object to what the U.S. has done. This kind of politically motivated act is not acceptable,” Zhengfei told BBC in an interview.

Canada arrested Meng on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States. Meng was charged with bank and wire fraud to violate American sanctions against Iran.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

