Huawei's CFO Meng requests change in sureties for bail conditions

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s lawyer told a Canadian court on Tuesday that her client has applied for an alteration in the sureties for her bail conditions.

Meng was granted bail on Dec. 11, 10 days after her arrest in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities sparked a diplomatic dispute between China and Canada. The 46-year-old executive has been required to wear an ankle monitor and stay at home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., among other conditions.