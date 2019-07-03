U.S. reviewing requests to export to Huawei with highest 'scrutiny': Commerce Department

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei logo is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Wednesday it is reviewing license requests from U.S. companies to export products to China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd “under the highest national security scrutiny,” since the company is still blacklisted.

The Commerce Department said it was applying that standard, which is the “presumption of denial,” meaning applications are unlikely to be approved, days after U.S. President Donald Trump sowed confusion with a vow to ease a ban on sales to the firm.