U.S. court issued Huawei CFO arrest warrant in August

FILE PHOTO - Visitors walk past Huawei's booth during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

(Reuters) - A New York court issued an arrest warrant for Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on Aug. 22, asking she be detained to stand trial to face U.S. charges, according to documents released during her bail hearing in Canada on Friday.

The documents said the United States learned on Nov. 29 that Meng was stopping over in Vancouver on her way to a third country believed to be Mexico.

She was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States.