Canada to allow extradition case against Huawei executive

FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Bibik

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government, as expected, said on Friday it would allow an extradition hearing to proceed against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd who was detained in Canada late last year.

“Today, department of Justice Canada officials issued an authority to proceed, formally commencing an extradition process in the case of Ms. Meng Wanzhou,” it said in a statement. In late January, the U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei and Meng with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.