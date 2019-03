FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Wednesday sued the U.S. government but supporting documents detailing the lawsuit were not yet available.

The Chinese firm is expected to announce the lawsuit late on Wednesday in its latest response to a campaign that aims to close the company out of Western markets over fears that Beijing could use Huawei’s telecommunications equipment to spy on other countries.