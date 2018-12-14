Business News
Canada says it agrees with U.S. on need to keep politics out of Huawei case

FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters December 6, 2018. Huawei/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada and the United States agreed on Friday that politics should be kept out of the process to extradite senior Huawei Technologies Co [HWT.UL] executive Meng Wanzhou, who is being held on a U.S. extradition warrant, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

“We all agree that the most important thing we can do is to uphold the rule of law, ensure that Miss Meng’s right to due process is respected and that the current judicial process in Canada remains apolitical,” she told reporters after talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

