A Huawei logo is pictured at the headquarters of the Chinese telecommunications equipment and smartphone maker in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yuyang Wang/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed a lawsuit against the United States late Wednesday, alleging that it acted illegally by enacting a law that forbids the government from doing business with companies that use Huawei equipment as a “substantial or essential component” of their system.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.