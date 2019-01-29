Business News
January 29, 2019 / 3:01 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

China's industry ministry says Huawei indictments are 'unfair, immoral'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past Huawei's booth during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s indictments against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are unfair and immoral, a spokesman for China’s industry and information technology ministry said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on Monday with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

Separately, it said Huawei also stole robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US Inc.

Wen Ku, a senior information and communications officer at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT, told a news conference in Beijing the indictments were “unfair and immoral”.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait

