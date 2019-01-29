China expresses serious concern about U.S. charges on Huawei

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Huawei shop in Beijing, China, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China expressed serious concern on Tuesday after the United States announced criminal charges against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, for allegedly conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.

China’s Foreign Ministry urged the United States to stop “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese companies, including Huawei, and to lift an arrest warrant against Meng.

Beijing would resolutely protect the lawful interests of Chinese companies, the ministry said in a statement.