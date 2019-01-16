U.S. investigating Huawei for alleged trade secret theft: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Attendees pass by a Huawei booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are investigating Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. businesses and could soon issue an indictment, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The Justice Department and Huawei [HWT.UL] declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal for its story. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said that one area of investigation is the technology behind a device that T-Mobile U.S. Inc (TMUS.O) used for testing smartphones.