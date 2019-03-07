U.S. State Department declines comment on Huawei suit

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Huawei logo is placed on glass above a displayed U.S. flag in this illustration taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department declined to comment on Thursday on a lawsuit against the United State by Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies, and said Washington advocates for secure networks that are free from undue foreign government influence.

“Regarding its litigation, I don’t have any comment on that because it’s pending,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told a news briefing.

“More generally ...,” he added, “the United States advocates for secure telecom networks and supply chains that are free from suppliers subject to foreign government control or undue influence which would pose risks of unauthorized access and malicious cyber activity.”