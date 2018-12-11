U.S. weighs China travel advisory linked to Huawei case: sources

A man uses his phone as he sits in front of a Huawei shop in Beijing, China, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering issuing a new travel advisory for China to caution American business executives and other citizens, following Canada’s arrest of the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] at the request of the U.S. government, two sources said on Tuesday.

Such an advisory from the State Department would warn U.S. nationals of the risk that China could retaliate against them for the detention of the Huawei executive, according to one of the sources familiar with the situation.