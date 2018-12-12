Canada's foreign minister to hold news conference on extradition procedures

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will hold a media conference to discuss Canadian extradition procedures on Wednesday at 4:15 P.M. ET (2115 GMT), a government statement said on Wednesday.

The briefing comes at a time when Huawei Technologies Co Ltd CFO Meng Wanzhou is fighting an extradition request from the United States. Meng was released on bail by a Canadian court on Tuesday after being arrested on Dec.1 at the request of the United States.