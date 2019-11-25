Technology News
November 25, 2019 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

China urges U.S. to stop abusing concept of national security and abusing Chinese firms

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday the United States should stop abusing the concept of national security and abusing Chinese companies after the U.S. designated tech firms Huawei [HWT.UL] and ZTE as national security risks.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments during a daily briefing.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 5-0 on Friday to designate Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, barring their U.S. rural carrier customers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below