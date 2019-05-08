Huawei says detained CFO to seek extradition stay, rights violated

Huawei's Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home flanked by private security in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

VANCOUVER/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Huawei said on Wednesday that it will seek to stay extradition proceedings against its detained chief financial officer, saying her business activities were conducted with the full knowledge of banking officials.

Meng Wanzhou, 47, the daughter of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in December on a U.S. warrant and is fighting extradition on fraud charges that she misled global banks about Huawei’s relationship with a company operating in Iran.

The Huawei statement did not name any bank, but Meng is accused by the Unites States of conspiring to defraud HSBC Holdings Plc and other banks by misrepresenting Huawei’s relationship with Skycom Tech Co Ltd.

Huawei has previously said Skycom was a local business partner in Iran, while the United States maintains it was an unofficial subsidiary used to conceal Huawei’s Iran business.

Huawei and Skycom are also defendants in the U.S. case, accused of bank and wire fraud, as well as violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.